Tax academy talks begin

Update: 8:11PM PRELIMINARY talks are underway for the establishment of a regional tax audit academy.

Spearheaded by the Pacific Islands Tax Administrators Association, the proposed academy will bolster training and capacity building in the areas of auditing.

PITAA head of secretariat Koni Ravono said this was one of their major projects that were in discussions with Pacific Financial Technical Assistance Centre, their major funding donor.

�We are still discussing as to how we will have it co-ordinated and at the moment our key stakeholders are looking into how we will build around that,� she said.

�With audits, you have different tax types, some countries have income tax whereas some they don�t.

�Some member countries would come out with the need to have audit as an area of their training gaps.�

Mrs Ravono added that the academy would basically look at training analysis and the gaps that tax administrations in the Pacific have identified.

PITAA is a non-profitable organisation of tax administrators in the Pacific region which was established in 2003.

With 16 member countries across the Pacific region including Timor Leste, PITAA provides a network to support and promote programs and projects that enhances tax administration advancements in Pacific Island countries.