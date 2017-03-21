Fiji Time: 12:28 AM on Wednesday 22 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Tax academy talks begin

FILIPE NAIGULEVU
Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Update: 8:11PM PRELIMINARY talks are underway for the establishment of a regional tax audit academy.

Spearheaded by the Pacific Islands Tax Administrators Association, the proposed academy will bolster training and capacity building in the areas of auditing.

PITAA head of secretariat Koni Ravono said this was one of their major projects that were in discussions with Pacific Financial Technical Assistance Centre, their major funding donor.

�We are still discussing as to how we will have it co-ordinated and at the moment our key stakeholders are looking into how we will build around that,� she said.

�With audits, you have different tax types, some countries have income tax whereas some they don�t.

�Some member countries would come out with the need to have audit as an area of their training gaps.�

Mrs Ravono added that the academy would basically look at training analysis and the gaps that tax administrations in the Pacific have identified.

PITAA is a non-profitable organisation of tax administrators in the Pacific region which was established in 2003.

With 16 member countries across the Pacific region including Timor Leste, PITAA provides a network to support and promote programs and projects that enhances tax administration advancements in Pacific Island countries.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65380.6348
JPY 55.721352.7213
GBP 0.39480.3868
EUR 0.45540.4434
NZD 0.70050.6675
AUD 0.63670.6117
USD 0.49170.4747

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Shock after brutal attack
  2. Man rapes wife, jailed
  3. Students sent home
  4. Stars back
  5. Under-age sexual activity warning
  6. Concerns over explicit online pictures
  7. PM clears air on former SA diplomat
  8. Opposition calls for FRA removal
  9. Affordability of healthy foods queried
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Man fails to return home after morning run Wednesday (15 Mar)
  2. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  3. Bond with love Wednesday (15 Mar)
  4. Villagers complain of 'red' sea Friday (17 Mar)
  5. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault Wednesday (15 Mar)
  6. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants Monday (20 Mar)
  7. Staff share $6m Friday (17 Mar)
  8. Border alert Thursday (16 Mar)
  9. Man rapes wife, jailed Tuesday (21 Mar)
  10. Datt: One party from coalitions Wednesday (15 Mar)