Finance corp celebrates 25 years

Update: 8:10PM CREDIT Corporation (Fiji) Ltd tonight celebrated their 25 years if operations in Fiji since their humble beginnings in 1992.

From what evolved as a small company based out of a residential property to now a leading credit institution in Fiji, the company has certainly grown over the years.

Speaking at the anniversary celebrations at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, CCL managing director Peter Dixon thanked the institutions that saw the potential for growth during their early days.

�Well how the years have flown for Credit Corporation (Fiji) Ltd,� he said.

�The faith that the parent company had in starting operations in Fiji way back in 1992 has been rewarded with the company having developed into one of Fiji�s most successful financial institutions today.

�Although fair to say it hasn�t always been easy and like all businesses it has had its ups and downs over the years.�

The company was established with initial paid up capital of F$1 Million subscribed to by the parent, Credit Corporation (PNG) Ltd.

Credit Corporation specialises in providing a range of financial products and services with major focus on the provision of asset finance for the acquisition of motor vehicles, heavy machinery and plant and machinery for business in addition to finance for personal requirements.

With a team of around 50 staff, the company now has offices in Suva, Nakasi, Nadi and Lautoka and servicing over 5000 clients.