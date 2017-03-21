Fiji Time: 12:28 AM on Wednesday 22 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Finance corp celebrates 25 years

FILIPE NAIGULEVU
Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Update: 8:10PM CREDIT Corporation (Fiji) Ltd tonight celebrated their 25 years if operations in Fiji since their humble beginnings in 1992.

From what evolved as a small company based out of a residential property to now a leading credit institution in Fiji, the company has certainly grown over the years.

Speaking at the anniversary celebrations at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, CCL managing director Peter Dixon thanked the institutions that saw the potential for growth during their early days.

�Well how the years have flown for Credit Corporation (Fiji) Ltd,� he said.

�The faith that the parent company had in starting operations in Fiji way back in 1992 has been rewarded with the company having developed into one of Fiji�s most successful financial institutions today.

�Although fair to say it hasn�t always been easy and like all businesses it has had its ups and downs over the years.�

The company was established with initial paid up capital of F$1 Million subscribed to by the parent, Credit Corporation (PNG) Ltd.

Credit Corporation specialises in providing a range of financial products and services with major focus on the provision of asset finance for the acquisition of motor vehicles, heavy machinery and plant and machinery for business in addition to finance for personal requirements.

With a team of around 50 staff, the company now has offices in Suva, Nakasi, Nadi and Lautoka and servicing over 5000 clients.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65380.6348
JPY 55.721352.7213
GBP 0.39480.3868
EUR 0.45540.4434
NZD 0.70050.6675
AUD 0.63670.6117
USD 0.49170.4747

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Shock after brutal attack
  2. Man rapes wife, jailed
  3. Students sent home
  4. Stars back
  5. Under-age sexual activity warning
  6. Concerns over explicit online pictures
  7. PM clears air on former SA diplomat
  8. Opposition calls for FRA removal
  9. Affordability of healthy foods queried
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Man fails to return home after morning run Wednesday (15 Mar)
  2. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  3. Bond with love Wednesday (15 Mar)
  4. Villagers complain of 'red' sea Friday (17 Mar)
  5. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault Wednesday (15 Mar)
  6. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants Monday (20 Mar)
  7. Staff share $6m Friday (17 Mar)
  8. Border alert Thursday (16 Mar)
  9. Man rapes wife, jailed Tuesday (21 Mar)
  10. Datt: One party from coalitions Wednesday (15 Mar)