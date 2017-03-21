Somebody's life is everybody's business

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image FWCC head, Shamima Ali is calling on the community to be brave and help a woman when she is being attacked. Picture: FT File

Update: 8:05PM SOMEBODY'S life, everybody's business is the motto at the Fiji Womens Crisis Centre and it's a message the organisation would like everyone to ponder on following the fatal attack on a 24-year old woman by her partner on Monday.

When asked to give feedback on reports of bystanders videoing the Nadera attack instead of helping the victim, the centre said it was critical to intervene.

FWCC coordinator director Shamima Ali called on people to show empathy and courage "in what is often mistakenly perceived as a personal dispute."

"It is critically important to do something to distract or stop an attacker and not succumb to the urge to callously shoot videos or photos on one's mobile phone while an attack is under way."

Ms Ali said the fact that almost nobody intervened was "a sad indictment of our community and our hesitancy to stop violence against women."

She said this was one of the reasons why this crime was present in more than half of Fiji homes.