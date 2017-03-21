No consent needed

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:43PM The Attorney-General and the Minister for Economy, Public Enterprises, Civil Service and Communications Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum yesterday says students below the age of 18 don't need parents' consent to participate in budget consultations.

"Prior to the implementation of the 2013 constitution, those above the age of 18 until they reach 21, could enlist in the military and police, they had to pay taxes, they could get married and if they were convicted of a criminal offence they go to the adult prison, but they could not vote."

Sayed-Khaiyum reiterated the confidence government has in the youth and the need for their involvement in the budget consultations.

"The teachers are involved, the parents are involved, if anybody wishes not to attend, then they inform the teachers," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.