Fiji Time: 12:28 AM on Wednesday 22 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

No consent needed

FARIA BEGUM
Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Update: 7:43PM The Attorney-General and the Minister for Economy, Public Enterprises, Civil Service and Communications Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum yesterday says students below the age of 18 don't need parents' consent to participate in budget consultations.

"Prior to the implementation of the 2013 constitution, those above the age of 18 until they reach 21, could enlist in the military and police, they had to pay taxes, they could get married and  if they were convicted of a criminal offence they go to the adult prison, but they could not vote."

Sayed-Khaiyum reiterated the confidence government has in the youth and the need for their involvement in the budget consultations.

"The teachers are involved, the parents are involved, if anybody wishes not to attend, then they inform the teachers," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65380.6348
JPY 55.721352.7213
GBP 0.39480.3868
EUR 0.45540.4434
NZD 0.70050.6675
AUD 0.63670.6117
USD 0.49170.4747

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Shock after brutal attack
  2. Man rapes wife, jailed
  3. Students sent home
  4. Stars back
  5. Under-age sexual activity warning
  6. Concerns over explicit online pictures
  7. PM clears air on former SA diplomat
  8. Opposition calls for FRA removal
  9. Affordability of healthy foods queried
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Man fails to return home after morning run Wednesday (15 Mar)
  2. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  3. Bond with love Wednesday (15 Mar)
  4. Villagers complain of 'red' sea Friday (17 Mar)
  5. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault Wednesday (15 Mar)
  6. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants Monday (20 Mar)
  7. Staff share $6m Friday (17 Mar)
  8. Border alert Thursday (16 Mar)
  9. Man rapes wife, jailed Tuesday (21 Mar)
  10. Datt: One party from coalitions Wednesday (15 Mar)