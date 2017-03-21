Fiji Time: 12:28 AM on Wednesday 22 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Trees secure the future

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Update: 7:41PM LET us plant a tree today as this secures our future and has proven to us over the years that it supplies us with wood for firewood, timber for our homes, energy for warmth and electricity and so forth.

Permanent Secretary for Education, Iowane Tiko made the comment while officiating at the International Day of Forests held at Tuvu Primary School in Ba today.

He said that students need to learn about their environment and how to look after it.

"Parents and teachers alike need to teach children of the importance of caring for their environment,� Mr Tiko said.

Meanwhile while opening the event today the Permanent Secretary for Fisheries and Forests, Samuela Lagataki said this has become an annual event which will be part and parcel of the continuous public awareness programme organised by the Forestry department to continuously inculcate a sense of responsibility and love to the nation's forests and nature.

�Promoting forest restoration and avoiding forest loss will require a significantly increased level of funding and innovative financing, including from private funds and traditional investors, in the coming years,� Mr Lagataki said.

He said Department of Forests had committed to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals relating to forests that have shown great perception in linking together the forests and energy so closely together to ensure environmental sustainability and sustainable energy goals.

Three hundred students from different schools attended the event which had the theme Forests and Energy.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65380.6348
JPY 55.721352.7213
GBP 0.39480.3868
EUR 0.45540.4434
NZD 0.70050.6675
AUD 0.63670.6117
USD 0.49170.4747

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Shock after brutal attack
  2. Man rapes wife, jailed
  3. Students sent home
  4. Stars back
  5. Under-age sexual activity warning
  6. Concerns over explicit online pictures
  7. PM clears air on former SA diplomat
  8. Opposition calls for FRA removal
  9. Affordability of healthy foods queried
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Man fails to return home after morning run Wednesday (15 Mar)
  2. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  3. Bond with love Wednesday (15 Mar)
  4. Villagers complain of 'red' sea Friday (17 Mar)
  5. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault Wednesday (15 Mar)
  6. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants Monday (20 Mar)
  7. Staff share $6m Friday (17 Mar)
  8. Border alert Thursday (16 Mar)
  9. Man rapes wife, jailed Tuesday (21 Mar)
  10. Datt: One party from coalitions Wednesday (15 Mar)