Carpentry course for Ra

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Update: 7:40PM THE Ministry of Youth and Sports in partnership with the Technical College will be offering a basic carpentry course for the people of Tokaimalo in the Ra province so they can rebuild their own houses that were damaged during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

Its Minister, Laisenia Tuitubou confirmed this during his ministerial statement in Parliament this afternoon.

He said this was because many families in the district of Tokaimalo were still living in tents although they have received their building materials from the Help for Homes initiative.

�There is still a shortage of carpenters and builders. The training will assist the communities to rebuild their homes and their lives,� Mr Tuitubou said.

The training event will be held this weekend.

 








