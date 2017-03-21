Power poles a danger

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:39PM SHADOW Infrastructure and Transport Minister, Aseri Radrodro has raised his concerns on power poles alleged to be tilting dangerously in some villages along the Rewa delta.

He highlighted this during his response to a ministerial statement by Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Parveen Kumar in Parliament this afternoon.

Mr Radrodro claimed this problem of the power poles were due to rotting on corroded cross arms which sat on power lines.

�Cross arms need to be maintained at a certain height because they carry the conductor which supports the insulator enabling power supply through,� he said.

�I hope Government realises that this is an accident waiting to happen to villagers and pedestrians.�