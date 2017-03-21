Fiji Time: 12:28 AM on Wednesday 22 March

Pacific petrol stakeholders meet

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Update: 7:33PM STAKEHOLDERS of the petroleum sector in the Pacific gather in Auckland today in a bid to better understand the factors which influence the industry.

In addition, petroleum plays a huge impact on energy security in the region, the SPC said.

"Recognising the need to enhance an understanding of the Pacific petroleum industry and the mechanics of the various factors that influence the prices of petroleum products, the Pacific Community (SPC) in collaboration with S & P Global Platts is conducting a week-long (20?24 March) regional petroleum industry workshop in Auckland, New Zealand,? an SPC statement said.

"S & P Global Platts is the lead provider of petroleum pricing data in the Asia-Pacific region."

Fiji will be represented by the Fiji Commerce Commission although energy companies based in Fiji will also send officials to speak at the event.

"The workshop will offer an opportunity to learn more about the use of the publications noting that a small error over millions of litres of fuel can be substantial loss to the consumers," the SPC said.

"More importantly, it will provide an opportunity to discuss a more cost effective way of accessing these publications with possible fewer restrictions thereby allowing government authorities and major consumers like the power utilities to have direct access to these data and information for their fuel price setting, supply contract negotiations and verification purposes."

The workshop is a repeat of SPC and Platts 2012 workshop which focused on pricing although this workshop will include sessions on safety and opportunities for collective regional actions in the petroleum sector.

SPC said the Auckland workshop will give PIC government officials and industry reps the chance to discuss opportunities for a transition to higher quality and cleaner fuels.

"Subsidies on fossil fuels can be a barrier to the region's renewable energy and energy efficiency effort, therefore phasing out subsidies on fossil fuel will be a topic for discussion."

Following this event is the Third Regional Meeting for Energy and Maritime Transport Ministers in Tonga in April.








