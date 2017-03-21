Racism and rugby mix

Update: 7:18PM RACISM and rugby will mix this weekend in an attempt to help young people break stereotypes about other races and in turn appreciate diversity.
In celebration of the International Day on the Elimination
of all forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD), the Citizens' Constitutional
Forum has partnered with the Rugby Academy (Fiji) to make rugby the setting of
anti-racism training.
CCF chief executive officer Bulutani Mataitawakilai said the
organisation believed that while initiatives to eliminate racial discrimination
had been positive, it had not removed racist tendencies.
Mr Mataitawakilai
said championing a common national identity, phasing out racial connotation of
school names and a non-racial electoral system had made important progress but
interventions at the community level was necessary.
"Fiji can draw inspiration from the late and former South
African President Nelson Mandela whose doctrine of equality and reconciliation
triumphed over the viciousness of apartheid and racial oppression. Hence, CCF
calls on all religious and faith based organizations, political parties,
community leaders, sports fraternity, individuals and the government of the day
to embrace multi-culturalism and tolerance and reject racism and
discrimination," said Mr. Mataitawakilai.
The CCF/Rugby Academy partnership has led to a multi faced
rugby approach which began a few week back with anti-racism classroom learning
and will culminate this week in the ICERD Tag Rugby Festival to be held on
Saturday March 25 at Ratu Cakobau Park.
Seremaia Bai, the head of the Rugby Academy (Fiji) at Lelean
Memorial School is confident the students involved in the program would find
the five principals of rugby, namely; teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline
and sportsmanship relevant.
The CCF said the competition which brings together 50 plus
students from Lelean Memorial School, Vunimono High School, Sila Central High
School and Shreedhar Maharaj College has been successful so far in that
students have become to realise that anybody regardless of race can play rugby
and share in celebrating Fiji's rugby wins.