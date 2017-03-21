Racism and rugby mix

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:18PM RACISM and rugby will mix this weekend in an attempt to help young people break stereotypes about other races and in turn appreciate diversity.

In celebration of the International Day on the Elimination of all forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD), the Citizens' Constitutional Forum has partnered with the Rugby Academy (Fiji) to make rugby the setting of anti-racism training.

CCF chief executive officer Bulutani Mataitawakilai said the organisation believed that while initiatives to eliminate racial discrimination had been positive, it had not removed racist tendencies.

Mr Mataitawakilai said championing a common national identity, phasing out racial connotation of school names and a non-racial electoral system had made important progress but interventions at the community level was necessary.

"Fiji can draw inspiration from the late and former South African President Nelson Mandela whose doctrine of equality and reconciliation triumphed over the viciousness of apartheid and racial oppression. Hence, CCF calls on all religious and faith based organizations, political parties, community leaders, sports fraternity, individuals and the government of the day to embrace multi-culturalism and tolerance and reject racism and discrimination," said Mr. Mataitawakilai.

The CCF/Rugby Academy partnership has led to a multi faced rugby approach which began a few week back with anti-racism classroom learning and will culminate this week in the ICERD Tag Rugby Festival to be held on Saturday March 25 at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Seremaia Bai, the head of the Rugby Academy (Fiji) at Lelean Memorial School is confident the students involved in the program would find the five principals of rugby, namely; teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline and sportsmanship relevant.

The CCF said the competition which brings together 50 plus students from Lelean Memorial School, Vunimono High School, Sila Central High School and Shreedhar Maharaj College has been successful so far in that students have become to realise that anybody regardless of race can play rugby and share in celebrating Fiji's rugby wins.