Police proactive on pre-Cokes rivalry

Update: 7:18PM THE Fiji Police Force officers will be visiting schools around the country in order to raise awareness and caution students not to get involved in brawls, with just weeks away from the upcoming 2017 Coke-Cola games.

Assistant Commissioner Police Rusiate Tudravu said in a statement that the Fiji Police Force was particularly concerned with the information they received about the resurging involvement of students in brawls.

"We are again issuing a warning that we will not hesitate to lay charges and students are reminded that there is a no drop policy with regards to assault cases," Tudravu said.

He said if they received a report they were not going to be reconciling the matter.