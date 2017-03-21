Fiji Time: 12:28 AM on Wednesday 22 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Police proactive on pre-Cokes rivalry

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Update: 7:18PM THE Fiji Police Force officers will be visiting schools around the country in order to raise awareness and caution students not to get involved in brawls, with just weeks away from the upcoming 2017 Coke-Cola games.

Assistant Commissioner Police Rusiate Tudravu said in a statement that the Fiji Police Force was particularly concerned with the information they received about the resurging involvement of students in brawls.

"We are again issuing a warning that we will not hesitate to lay charges and students are reminded that there is a no drop policy with regards to assault cases," Tudravu said.

He said if they received a report they were not going to be reconciling the matter.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65380.6348
JPY 55.721352.7213
GBP 0.39480.3868
EUR 0.45540.4434
NZD 0.70050.6675
AUD 0.63670.6117
USD 0.49170.4747

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Shock after brutal attack
  2. Man rapes wife, jailed
  3. Students sent home
  4. Stars back
  5. Under-age sexual activity warning
  6. Concerns over explicit online pictures
  7. PM clears air on former SA diplomat
  8. Opposition calls for FRA removal
  9. Affordability of healthy foods queried
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Man fails to return home after morning run Wednesday (15 Mar)
  2. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  3. Bond with love Wednesday (15 Mar)
  4. Villagers complain of 'red' sea Friday (17 Mar)
  5. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault Wednesday (15 Mar)
  6. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants Monday (20 Mar)
  7. Staff share $6m Friday (17 Mar)
  8. Border alert Thursday (16 Mar)
  9. Man rapes wife, jailed Tuesday (21 Mar)
  10. Datt: One party from coalitions Wednesday (15 Mar)