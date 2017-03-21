Airline observe forestry day

Update: 7:15PM NATIONAL airline Fiji Airways today marked International Day of Forests by planting the first trees for its Every Take-off One Tree initiative.
Led by CEO Andre Viljoen, management and staff of Fiji
Airways teamed up with Fiji Hardwood Corporation Limited (suppliers of the
native mahogany seedlings), and planted the first batch of trees in the
airline's latest environmental conservation project. The plantation is located
in Votualevu, Nadi.
The project, which was launched at Fiji Airways 65th year
celebrations last September, commits to plant one tree for every international
take-off from Nadi International Airport. With approximately 2000 departures
from its main Nadi hub each year, the airline will be holding planting
activities every quarter, where staff will plant 500 trees.