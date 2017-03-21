Fiji Time: 12:28 AM on Wednesday 22 March

Airline observe forestry day

MARGARET WISE
Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Update: 7:15PM NATIONAL airline Fiji Airways today marked International Day of Forests by planting the first trees for its Every Take-off One Tree initiative.

Led by CEO Andre Viljoen, management and staff of Fiji Airways teamed up with Fiji Hardwood Corporation Limited (suppliers of the native mahogany seedlings), and planted the first batch of trees in the airline's latest environmental conservation project. The plantation is located in Votualevu, Nadi.

The project, which was launched at Fiji Airways 65th year celebrations last September, commits to plant one tree for every international take-off from Nadi International Airport. With approximately 2000 departures from its main Nadi hub each year, the airline will be holding planting activities every quarter, where staff will plant 500 trees.








