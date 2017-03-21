Chess meet was legal

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:14PM THE 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Fiji Chess Federation (FCF) that was held last Saturday did not need a permit.

FCF president Calvin Prasad confirmed this saying FCF lawyers had confirmed that the police officer that called off the meeting on Saturday was incorrect.

�Executives, members, FCF lawyers, and Fiji National Sports Commission (FNSC) representatives were present when a police officer ordered that the meeting could not proceed because FCF did not have a permit,� Mr Prasad said.

�FCF lawyers have since confirmed that the officer was incorrect and a permit was not required for the meeting,� he said.

He said he had met up with FNSC Executive Chairman, Peter Mazey presidential candidate Nouzab Fareed on Monday.

�Some of Mr Fareed's supporters had turned up at the meeting but were stopped by security as they were not registered as member,� Mr Prasad said.

�It was agreed to resolve membership queries and reschedule the AGM accordingly.�