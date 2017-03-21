Chess meet was legal

Update: 7:14PM THE 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Fiji Chess Federation (FCF) that was held last Saturday did not need a permit.
FCF president Calvin Prasad confirmed this saying FCF
lawyers had confirmed that the police officer that called off the meeting on
Saturday was incorrect.
�Executives, members, FCF lawyers, and Fiji National Sports
Commission (FNSC) representatives were present when a police officer ordered
that the meeting could not proceed because FCF did not have a permit,� Mr
Prasad said.
�FCF lawyers have since confirmed that the officer was
incorrect and a permit was not required for the meeting,� he said.
He said he had met up with FNSC Executive Chairman, Peter
Mazey presidential candidate Nouzab Fareed on Monday.
�Some of Mr Fareed's supporters had turned up at the meeting
but were stopped by security as they were not registered as member,� Mr Prasad
said.
�It was agreed to resolve membership queries and reschedule
the AGM accordingly.�