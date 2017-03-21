Minister issues maternity benefits warning

Update: 7:14PM ANY employer that violates the maternity clauses in the Employment Relations Act 2007 is liable on conviction for an individual a fine not exceeding $10,000 or a term of imprisonment not exceeding two years or both and for a company or cooperation a fine not exceeding $50,000.
This was highlighted by the Minister for Employment,
Productivity and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate this week due to the number
of queries received by the Ministry.
Mr Usamate said all women workers are entitled to paid
maternity leave for eighty-four consecutive days� subject to providing her
employer with a medical certificate specifying the possible date of birth.
�Under Section 104 of the Employment Relations Act (ERA)
2007 on �Restriction on termination�, no woman must be terminated from
employment on the grounds of pregnancy,� Mr Usamate said.
He said Part 11 of the ER Act protects women and ensures
that they are not disadvantaged when taking maternity leave.
�A woman will receive full wages for the first three births
and not according to the number of children.
From the fourth birth and thereafter, the woman is entitled to half
pay,� Mr Usamate said.
�A woman who returns to her employment after maternity leave
must be appointed to the same or equivalent position held prior to proceedings
on maternity leave, without any loss of salary, wages, benefits and seniority;
or may be appointed to a higher position.�
Mr Usamate has urged employers to comply with the provisions
of the Employment Relations Act and not to exploit women on grounds of
pregnancy.