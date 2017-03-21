Fiji Time: 12:28 AM on Wednesday 22 March

Human rights commission receive pathologist report

LITIA CAVA
Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Update: 7:14PM THE Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission (HRDC) has received the post-mortem examination of the 18-year-old boy who died while in custody at the Nakasi Police Station last month.

Director, Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission Ashwin Raj in a statement said that the autopsy report was forwarded today to the Resident Magistrate for an independent assessment to determine whether an inquest is required.

Mr Raj said that the commission has also met with the family of the deceased and has also held discussions with the Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho.








