Repair works disrupt water supply

Update: 7:13PM REPAIR works on a burst main at Mokani in Tailevu has resulted in the disruption of water supply in some parts of Nausori until 8pm tonight.

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) wishes to advise its customers residing in the areas mentioned below to use water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary disruption period.

The arrears affected includes Mokani main road, Nakoroivau, Ovea, Taro, Bau island, Nadave, Namuka, Tai-o-Bau, Cautata, Vatoa and Waicoka.

Supply is expected to be restored at 9pm tonight.