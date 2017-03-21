Smaller schools lead Tailevu zone

Update: 7:12PM WAINIBUKA and Naiyala Secondary schools lead the medal tally in the first day of the Tailevu zone at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.
The two schools bagged gold in the 3000 metres open grade
event.
Naiyala secondary school athlete won the girls division open
grade whereas Wainibuka scooped the boys
division in the 3000 metres event.
Meanwhile, Naiyala leads the girls division with one gold
and one bronze, Wainibuka at second place with one silver and in the boys
division with Wainibuka leads with one gold and Ratu Kadavulevu School with one
silver and one bronze.
The Tailevu Coca Cola Zone continues tomorrow.