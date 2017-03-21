Smaller schools lead Tailevu zone

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Eseta Sawea (second from left) of Tailevu North, wins this intermediate girls 400m heats at the Tailevu Zone meet in Suva today. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

Update: 7:12PM WAINIBUKA and Naiyala Secondary schools lead the medal tally in the first day of the Tailevu zone at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The two schools bagged gold in the 3000 metres open grade event.

Naiyala secondary school athlete won the girls division open grade whereas Wainibuka scooped the boys division in the 3000 metres event.

Meanwhile, Naiyala leads the girls division with one gold and one bronze, Wainibuka at second place with one silver and in the boys division with Wainibuka leads with one gold and Ratu Kadavulevu School with one silver and one bronze.

The Tailevu Coca Cola Zone continues tomorrow.