Koronivia water supply disrupted

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Update: 2:45PM A BURST main along Kings Road opposite the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) church has caused an interruption of water supply in some areas along Koronivia.

Residents living along the area are advised that water supply will be disrupted until 5pm this afternoon.

The areas affected include the parts of Kings Road (from Sasawira junction to Davuilevu), the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Koronivia) and the Fiji National University's Koronivia campus and quarters.

The Water Authority of Fiji has advised its customers residing in the area to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary disruption period.

Water carts will be on standby to service the affected areas as and when the need arises.

Supply is expected to be restored at 6pm.








