Children with syndrome part of education system

Update: 2:36PM SPECIAL and Inclusive Education is a vital part of the Fiji education system as our current constitution provides that disabled people have reasonable access to all places.

Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts, Dr. Mahendra Reddy said this was the basis of World Down Syndrome Day observance in Fiji every year on March 21.

In a statement calling for commemoration of the day, Dr. Reddy reminded everyone involved in the education that there were children living with this condition in our school system.

Quoting the 2013 constitution, the minister said our laws respected the rights of every person from early childhood, primary, secondary and further education.

"In addition, the right to access quality education in local schools is supported by various Acts and captured in the Ministry of Education's Policy on Effective Implementation of Special and Inclusive Education," Dr. Reddy said.

This year is the 12th international observance of Down Syndrome Day and activities were centered on the theme "My Voice, My Community: Enabling people with Down syndrome to speak up, be heard and influence government policy and action, to be fully included in the community".