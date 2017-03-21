Fiji Time: 5:18 PM on Tuesday 21 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Children with syndrome part of education system

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Update: 2:36PM SPECIAL and Inclusive Education is a vital part of the Fiji education system as our current constitution provides that disabled people have reasonable access to all places.

Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts, Dr. Mahendra Reddy said this was the basis of World Down Syndrome Day observance in Fiji every year on March 21.

In a statement calling for commemoration of the day, Dr. Reddy reminded everyone involved in the education that there were children living with this condition in our school system.

Quoting the 2013 constitution, the minister said our laws respected the rights of every person from early childhood, primary, secondary and further education.

"In addition, the right to access quality education in local schools is supported by various Acts and captured in the Ministry of Education's Policy on Effective Implementation of Special and Inclusive Education," Dr. Reddy said.

This year is the 12th international observance of Down Syndrome Day and activities were centered on the theme "My Voice, My Community: Enabling people with Down syndrome to speak up, be heard and influence government policy and action, to be fully included in the community".








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65380.6348
JPY 55.721352.7213
GBP 0.39480.3868
EUR 0.45540.4434
NZD 0.70050.6675
AUD 0.63670.6117
USD 0.49170.4747

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Shock after brutal attack
  2. Man rapes wife, jailed
  3. Stars back
  4. Under-age sexual activity warning
  5. Students sent home
  6. PM clears air on former SA diplomat
  7. Opposition calls for FRA removal
  8. Concerns over explicit online pictures
  9. Affordability of healthy foods queried
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Man fails to return home after morning run Wednesday (15 Mar)
  2. Bond with love Wednesday (15 Mar)
  3. Villagers complain of 'red' sea Friday (17 Mar)
  4. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault Wednesday (15 Mar)
  5. Staff share $6m Friday (17 Mar)
  6. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  7. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants Monday (20 Mar)
  8. Border alert Thursday (16 Mar)
  9. Datt: One party from coalitions Wednesday (15 Mar)
  10. Police seize 300 plants in drug bust Wednesday (15 Mar)