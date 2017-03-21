Extension for music entries

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Fiji Times is a sponsor of the FPRA Music Awards.

Update: 2:18PM COMPOSERS of music do not normally realise how important it is for their works to get registered and so one of the duties of the Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA) is to protect those rights so artists can make a living from their creativity.

It is one of the reasons the FPRA Music awards is staged annually, to give composers of original music an incentive to keep up their creativity.

FPRAMAs organiser Laisa Vulakoro said they had extended the first stage of the music awards, the entry period so these artists could submit their works.

"The date has been extended from 17th of March to the 24th of March upon requests from our members in the rural areas," Ms Vulakoro said.

The awards organisers who have since last year introduced new genres in the competition to become more inclusive agreed to the extension also because they wanted for more entries to come into the newer categories.

"I would just like to urge our members to come forward with their works and put them in the running! Some still don't have enough confidence and self believe in their compositions," Ms Vulakoro said.

There were artists who seemed unsure of themselves and of the quality of their works but FPRAMAs have urged musicians to enter their works "because you just never know", Ms Vulakoro said.

The FPRAMAs secretariat did not say how many entries they had received so far but said they had already received a lot more they did last year.