Fiji Time: 5:18 PM on Tuesday 21 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Extension for music entries

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Update: 2:18PM COMPOSERS of music do not normally realise how important it is for their works to get registered and so one of the duties of the Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA) is to protect those rights so artists can make a living from their creativity.

It is one of the reasons the FPRA Music awards is staged annually, to give composers of original music an incentive to keep up their creativity.

FPRAMAs organiser Laisa Vulakoro said they had extended the first stage of the music awards, the entry period so these artists could submit their works.

"The date has been extended from 17th of March to the 24th of March upon requests from our members in the rural areas," Ms Vulakoro said.

The awards organisers who have since last year introduced new genres in the competition to become more inclusive agreed to the extension also because they wanted for more entries to come into the newer categories.

"I would just like to urge our members to come forward with their works and put them in the running! Some still don't have enough confidence and self believe in their compositions," Ms Vulakoro said.

There were artists who seemed unsure of themselves and of the quality of their works but FPRAMAs have urged musicians to enter their works "because you just never know", Ms Vulakoro said.

The FPRAMAs secretariat did not say how many entries they had received so far but said they had already received a lot more they did last year.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65380.6348
JPY 55.721352.7213
GBP 0.39480.3868
EUR 0.45540.4434
NZD 0.70050.6675
AUD 0.63670.6117
USD 0.49170.4747

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Shock after brutal attack
  2. Man rapes wife, jailed
  3. Stars back
  4. Under-age sexual activity warning
  5. Students sent home
  6. PM clears air on former SA diplomat
  7. Opposition calls for FRA removal
  8. Concerns over explicit online pictures
  9. Affordability of healthy foods queried
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Man fails to return home after morning run Wednesday (15 Mar)
  2. Bond with love Wednesday (15 Mar)
  3. Villagers complain of 'red' sea Friday (17 Mar)
  4. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault Wednesday (15 Mar)
  5. Staff share $6m Friday (17 Mar)
  6. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  7. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants Monday (20 Mar)
  8. Border alert Thursday (16 Mar)
  9. Datt: One party from coalitions Wednesday (15 Mar)
  10. Police seize 300 plants in drug bust Wednesday (15 Mar)