Mercy mission for resort

Update: 2:15PM IN an effort to continue support towards Tropical Cyclone Winston victims, management and staff of Shangri-La's Fijian Resort & Spa are conducting a mercy mission to Nalaba Primary School and Malake Primary School today.
The Shangri-La team will be accompanied by two parents from
the Mosman Junior Rugby Club from Sydney, Australia.
The team will be handing over 350kg of rugby gear and other
materials to both schools.
Part of the donated equipment was supplied by the New South
Wales Super Rugby side, the Waratahs.
Virgin Airlines also supported the mercy mission.