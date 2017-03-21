Fiji Time: 5:18 PM on Tuesday 21 March

Mercy mission for resort

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Update: 2:15PM IN an effort to continue support towards Tropical Cyclone Winston victims, management and staff of Shangri-La's Fijian Resort & Spa are conducting a mercy mission to Nalaba Primary School and Malake Primary School today.

The Shangri-La team will be accompanied by two parents from the Mosman Junior Rugby Club from Sydney, Australia.

The team will be handing over 350kg of rugby gear and other materials to both schools.

Part of the donated equipment was supplied by the New South Wales Super Rugby side, the Waratahs.

Virgin Airlines also supported the mercy mission.








