Girmitya women book launched

Update: 2:15PM A BOOK on the plight of indentured Indian women and their struggle will be discussed during a plenary session of the International Conference on Indian Indentureship and Girmitya Descendants at the Saweni Campus tomorrow.

Titled Indian Indentured Women: Domination and Social Degradation, the book�s author is the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Fiji, Professor Prem Misir.

Dr Rajni Kaushal Chand, senior lecturer at the University of the South Pacific's School of Language, Arts and Media said the book was one of few that discussed women's degrading treatment, meagre wages and their quest for survival.

The conference is one of many events organised by the Fiji Girmit Centennial Celebrations Committee, to commemorate the centennial of the abolition of Indian indenture system.