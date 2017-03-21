Fiji Time: 5:18 PM on Tuesday 21 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

West development consultations continue

KALESI MELE
Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Update: 2:10PM THE Ministry of Economy will continue with public consultations on the National Development Plan in the Western Division today.

The consultations are two fold and discuss both the government's 20-year and five-year plans.

The ministry's acting chief economist, Ovini Ralulu, said he hoped people would turn out in numbers at consultation venues to discuss their concerns.

WEST VENUES

TODAY
Nadroga Navosa

10am-1pm Sigatoka Town Council | 5pm-7pm: Cuvu College

TOMORROW
Ba

5pm-8pm: Nadi Muslim College

5pm-8pm: Sabeto College

MARCH 28

5pm-8pm: Ba Town Hall

MARCH 31

12pm-2pm: Bukuya cillage community hall.

Ra
MARCH 29

10am-1pm George Shiu Raj Building

5pm-8pm: Tobu Community Hall

5pm-8pm: Navuavua Community Hall

MARCH 30

5pm-8pm: Ra Provincial Meeting Room

5pm-8pm: Namarai Community Hall








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65380.6348
JPY 55.721352.7213
GBP 0.39480.3868
EUR 0.45540.4434
NZD 0.70050.6675
AUD 0.63670.6117
USD 0.49170.4747

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Shock after brutal attack
  2. Man rapes wife, jailed
  3. Stars back
  4. Under-age sexual activity warning
  5. Students sent home
  6. PM clears air on former SA diplomat
  7. Opposition calls for FRA removal
  8. Concerns over explicit online pictures
  9. Affordability of healthy foods queried
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Man fails to return home after morning run Wednesday (15 Mar)
  2. Bond with love Wednesday (15 Mar)
  3. Villagers complain of 'red' sea Friday (17 Mar)
  4. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault Wednesday (15 Mar)
  5. Staff share $6m Friday (17 Mar)
  6. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  7. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants Monday (20 Mar)
  8. Border alert Thursday (16 Mar)
  9. Datt: One party from coalitions Wednesday (15 Mar)
  10. Police seize 300 plants in drug bust Wednesday (15 Mar)