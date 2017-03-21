West development consultations continue

Update: 2:10PM THE Ministry of Economy will continue with public consultations on the National Development Plan in the Western Division today.
The consultations are two fold and discuss both the
government's 20-year and five-year plans.
The ministry's acting chief economist, Ovini Ralulu, said he
hoped people would turn out in numbers at consultation venues to discuss their
concerns.
WEST VENUES
TODAY
Nadroga Navosa
10am-1pm Sigatoka Town Council | 5pm-7pm: Cuvu College
TOMORROW
Ba
5pm-8pm: Nadi Muslim College
5pm-8pm: Sabeto College
MARCH 28
5pm-8pm: Ba Town Hall
MARCH 31
12pm-2pm: Bukuya cillage community hall.
Ra
MARCH 29
10am-1pm George Shiu Raj Building
5pm-8pm: Tobu Community Hall
5pm-8pm: Navuavua Community Hall
MARCH 30
5pm-8pm: Ra Provincial Meeting Room
5pm-8pm: Namarai Community Hall