West development consultations continue

Update: 2:10PM THE Ministry of Economy will continue with public consultations on the National Development Plan in the Western Division today.

The consultations are two fold and discuss both the government's 20-year and five-year plans.

The ministry's acting chief economist, Ovini Ralulu, said he hoped people would turn out in numbers at consultation venues to discuss their concerns.

WEST VENUES



TODAY

Nadroga Navosa

10am-1pm Sigatoka Town Council | 5pm-7pm: Cuvu College

TOMORROW

Ba

5pm-8pm: Nadi Muslim College

5pm-8pm: Sabeto College

MARCH 28

5pm-8pm: Ba Town Hall

MARCH 31

12pm-2pm: Bukuya cillage community hall.

Ra

MARCH 29

10am-1pm George Shiu Raj Building

5pm-8pm: Tobu Community Hall

5pm-8pm: Navuavua Community Hall

MARCH 30

5pm-8pm: Ra Provincial Meeting Room

5pm-8pm: Namarai Community Hall