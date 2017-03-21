Men in court for modifying stolen vehicle

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:54PM THREE men will be produced at the Suva Magistrates court this afternoon for their alleged involvement in the illegal modification of a stolen vehicle.

Fiji Police Chief of Intelligence and Investigations ACP Biu Matavou said two of the men charged work at a garage and the third is a former employee of a car rental company.

"The investigation conducted by crime personnel in Nabua began in November last year following a report of a stolen vehicle," ACP Matavou said.

"With the assistance of the Land Transport Authority, investigators were able to link the case to information regarding an illegal modification racket whereby car parts from other vehicles were used on the stolen vehicle," he said.