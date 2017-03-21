Low pressure brings clouds

Update: 1:52PM EXPECT thundery clouds and rain if you are out in the islands this afternoon.
According to the mid morning update from the Fiji Weather
Service, a trough of low pressure is active and slow moving to the north of the
country.
"This could be seen as bright white clouds just to the
north of Fiji on the Satellite imagery below," the Fiji Meteorology Office
said.
The system will move onto the Yasawa group, Vanua Levu,
Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti group this afternoon, the
weather office predicts.
"The rain rain is expected to ease over the northern
parts tomorrow. The rest of Fiji can expect mostly cloudy periods with some
showers."