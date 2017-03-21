Fiji Time: 5:19 PM on Tuesday 21 March

Low pressure brings clouds

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Update: 1:52PM EXPECT thundery clouds and rain if you are out in the islands this afternoon.

According to the mid morning update from the Fiji Weather Service, a trough of low pressure is active and slow moving to the north of the country.

"This could be seen as bright white clouds just to the north of Fiji on the Satellite imagery below," the Fiji Meteorology Office said.

The system will move onto the Yasawa group, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti group this afternoon, the weather office predicts.

"The rain rain is expected to ease over the northern parts tomorrow. The rest of Fiji can expect mostly cloudy periods with some showers."








