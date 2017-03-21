Plants rake in cash for vendor

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Rosy Goundar sells pot plants during the ROC Market in Suva on Sunday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

SOMETIMES people make the right choices at the right time to prosper.

This has come true for Rosy Goundar, 39, who joined the ROC Market last year and has never looked back.

Ms Goundar was seen selling flowers and plants in her stall at the ROC Market in Suva on Sunday.

"I really enjoy selling my plants here. I joined the market last year and it's nearly a year now. Since I joined, my flowers and plants have been selling fast and I'm getting good response from the public," she said.

"I grow these plants at home and look after them in my spare time. It is very important to take care of them as sometimes overdoing it can affect their growth."

Flowers sold by Ms Goundar range from $5-$50.