Hospital resumes services

THE World Health Organization (WHO) is providing technical expertise to support the Ministry of Health and Medical Services' investigation to determine the cause of the acinetobacter baumannii bacteria outbreak at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital (CWMH) Neonatal Intensive Care Unit three weeks ago.

In a statement from the ministry, Dr James Fong said investigations to determine the cause of the outbreak may take three months.

However in an interview last Friday, CWMH medical superintendent Dr Jemesa Tudravu confirmed that services at the CWMH Neonatal Intensive Care Unit had normalised.

"We've started services that were closed and have reopened it again on Monday (last week). In fact some started on Saturday so essentially we are back to normal services," he said.

"We opened the Emergency Department as well as the two Intensive Care Unit."

The decision to close the unit was made after the CWMH pediatrics unit found the presence of the acinetobacter baumannii bacteria in a number of newborn babies.

The bacterium is found widely in soil, water and other parts of the environment.

The ministry said the source of the latest outbreak was unknown at this stage.

Dr Tudravu said CWMH now had a committee that looked after such issues and also a surveillance system that surveyed infections in the hospital on a daily basis.