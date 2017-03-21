Fiji Time: 5:19 PM on Tuesday 21 March

57,000 youths register with NEC

Luke Rawalai
Tuesday, March 21, 2017

FIFTY-SEVEN thousand youths have registered with the National Employment Centre (NEC) since 2010 in search of employment opportunities.

Speaking during the recent North Employers Forum, Employment Ministry's deputy secretary Vilimone Baledrokadroka said youths made up 80 per cent of the people registered within the centre.

Mr Baledrokadroka said mostly those within the age groups of 25 to 29 years were registered with the centre.

"This has not discouraged our senior employees as we have a total of 90 people between the ages of 70 and 74 who have registered with the centre from 2010 to date," he said.

"From 2010 to 2017, a total of 30,391 males and 26,656 females had registered with the centre.

"The vision for the centre is really productive utilisation of our capital for decent employment opportunities."

Mr Baledrokadroka said the mission of the centre was to live no one behind in terms of finding employment. "Those 15 years and above can register with the centre as is mandatory under legislation," he said.

"The centre then provides targeted training for those registered and there are opportunities for them to further education as the centre has understandings with tertiary institutions in the country for this purpose.

"After the training the centre arranges with employers for attachments which currently is six months at workplaces in the country."








