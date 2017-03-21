Fiji Time: 5:18 PM on Tuesday 21 March

Free prostate cancer tests

Litia Cava
Tuesday, March 21, 2017

THE Suva Golden Oldies Rugby Club aims to provide prostate cancer tests to 1500 Fijian men in the next six months.

This is part of the club's initiative to assist the Health and Medical Services Ministry on creating awareness on prostate cancer.

Ministry's permanent secretary Philip Davis launched the posters designed to increase awareness on prostate cancer last week.

Mr Davis said there was no doubt that cancer, whether prostate or breast cancer or any other cancer, were among the most important issues.

"Prostate cancer must be taken seriously as it poses real threat to the livelihoods of our men, women, children and their families," he said.

This initiative was formulated by the Suva Golden Oldies Rugby Club as they aimed to advise men on the importance of getting screened.

Club president Mason Smith said they would carry out prostate cancer screening around the country.

"The screening is free of charge and this year we are targeting 1500 men and these tests will go on until November," he said.

The club, in partnership with Smart Lab, would carry out the tests. Mr Smith said the test results would then be forwarded to the ministry.








