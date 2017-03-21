Fiji Time: 5:18 PM on Tuesday 21 March

University provides bus for staff, students

Repeka Nasiko
Tuesday, March 21, 2017

STUDENTS of the University of Fiji have begun boarding buses operated by the university free.

The UniFiji free bus initiative, which was launched in January this year, officially started this week.

Vice-chancellor Professor Prem Misir said the university partnered with Classic Buses for the initiative launched in conjunction with the institution's 12th anniversary.

"The Classic Buses' initiative represents historic moments for University of Fiji, especially with the university's active thrust toward the diffusion of higher education for all Fiji and all socioeconomic groups," he said.

Prof Misir said the initiative tied in well with the strategic plan of the institution in developing a knowledge-based society in Fiji.

"The initiative is quite consonant with the strategic plans and strategic priorities, in terms of its potency to widen and deepen access to the university, to increase the spread of tertiary education and eventually to contribute to the development of a knowledge society in Fiji." The bus service would be free for all staff and students of the university. Logistical details for the services include morning and afternoon bus services five days a week. The bus services will be available for staff and students travelling from Ba, Lautoka and Nadi.








