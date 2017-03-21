Fiji Time: 5:19 PM on Tuesday 21 March

Centenary celebrations

Margaret Wise
Tuesday, March 21, 2017

A CONFERENCE designed to commemorate the centenary of the end of the indentured labour system will hark back to the arrival of the first Indians in Rewa and the Syria shipwreck in 1884.

Held at the University of Fiji's Saweni campus, the two-day conference which begins tomorrow will facilitate discourse on all aspects of the indenture system.

It will begin with a plenary paper by academic Professor Steven Ratuva titled Crossing Paths: Rethinking Taukei and Girmit relations.

The event is organised by the Fiji Girmit Centennial Celebrations Committee, chaired by Fiji Girmit Council secretary and former Sugar Cane Growers Council CEO Jagannath Sami.

It has the support of leading academics of Indian-origin from universities in more than 10 countries, including India. The official opening ceremony will be held at the Girmit Centre, Lautoka, where several other events will be held until Sunday, March 26.

These girmit-themed activities include a carnival and food festival, artifact exhibition, film festival, music festival and a photo exhibition.








