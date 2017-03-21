Fiji Time: 5:19 PM on Tuesday 21 March

Concerns over explicit online pictures

Litia Cava
Tuesday, March 21, 2017

THE Fiji Police Force is pleading with parents and guardians to speak with their children on the type of pictures they share online.

Chief of intelligence and investigations Assistant Commissioner of Police Biu Matavou made this call after reports of explicit pictures of young girls were shared online.

ACP Matavou yesterday confirmed police were investigating pictures of girls shared through social media that had been brought to their attention.

"We have been alerted to this practice involving young girls and we are looking into the matter as indications show that the images have ended up in the wrong hands and is being shared through social media," he said.

In a statement, ACP Matavou said parents and guardians must speak with their children about the seriousness of such activity as it would cause a lot of embarrassment when it ended up in the wrong hands.

Police have also advised those sharing the pictures to stop doing so as those seen in the pictures are clearly young girls who have taken pictures of themselves and have shared it with another social media users.

"We cannot stop the photos from getting into the wrong hands, which is why we are urging people to stop this practice considering the worrying consequences it can have on the person involved," ACP Matavou said.








