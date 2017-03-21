Fiji Time: 5:18 PM on Tuesday 21 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Students sent home

Mere Naleba
Tuesday, March 21, 2017

FIVE senior students of Queen Victoria School were taken to their homes by Ministry of Education officials on Saturday after they were allegedly found bullying junior students in the school.

Ministry of Education's director secondary Timoci Bure said the students' parents had been advised to find another school for their sons.

Mr Bure said they had established that the senior students were using Year 10 and 11 students to get money and food from Year 9 students.

"We have already removed students who were bullying junior students from the school," he said.

"The culprits' names were relayed to us after we expelled the Year 10 and Year 11 students. We called an assembly on Friday and made our stand known that students who commit such offence will be given indefinite suspension." A 15-year-old boy and two other schoolmates who were victims of the assault and bullying walked more than 10 hours covering 41.6 kilometres from the school to their homes after they were beaten by senior students on a Tuesday night two weeks ago.

The student's family, who lives in Vatuwaqa, were surprised to see their son at their doorstep at 5am on Sunday.

The student's grandmother Merewalesi Koroiwasa said her grandson had blisters and black marks on his back and buttock area.

She said her grandson did not want to return to school and pleaded with his grandparents to find another school for him as Year 10 students were continuously bullied and assaulted at the school.

"On that same Sunday he arrived home, we went to the school to get his belongings," she said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65380.6348
JPY 55.721352.7213
GBP 0.39480.3868
EUR 0.45540.4434
NZD 0.70050.6675
AUD 0.63670.6117
USD 0.49170.4747

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Shock after brutal attack
  2. Man rapes wife, jailed
  3. Stars back
  4. Under-age sexual activity warning
  5. Students sent home
  6. PM clears air on former SA diplomat
  7. Opposition calls for FRA removal
  8. Concerns over explicit online pictures
  9. Affordability of healthy foods queried
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Man fails to return home after morning run Wednesday (15 Mar)
  2. Bond with love Wednesday (15 Mar)
  3. Villagers complain of 'red' sea Friday (17 Mar)
  4. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault Wednesday (15 Mar)
  5. Staff share $6m Friday (17 Mar)
  6. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  7. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants Monday (20 Mar)
  8. Border alert Thursday (16 Mar)
  9. Datt: One party from coalitions Wednesday (15 Mar)
  10. Police seize 300 plants in drug bust Wednesday (15 Mar)