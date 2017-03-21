Students sent home

/ Front page / News

FIVE senior students of Queen Victoria School were taken to their homes by Ministry of Education officials on Saturday after they were allegedly found bullying junior students in the school.

Ministry of Education's director secondary Timoci Bure said the students' parents had been advised to find another school for their sons.

Mr Bure said they had established that the senior students were using Year 10 and 11 students to get money and food from Year 9 students.

"We have already removed students who were bullying junior students from the school," he said.

"The culprits' names were relayed to us after we expelled the Year 10 and Year 11 students. We called an assembly on Friday and made our stand known that students who commit such offence will be given indefinite suspension." A 15-year-old boy and two other schoolmates who were victims of the assault and bullying walked more than 10 hours covering 41.6 kilometres from the school to their homes after they were beaten by senior students on a Tuesday night two weeks ago.

The student's family, who lives in Vatuwaqa, were surprised to see their son at their doorstep at 5am on Sunday.

The student's grandmother Merewalesi Koroiwasa said her grandson had blisters and black marks on his back and buttock area.

She said her grandson did not want to return to school and pleaded with his grandparents to find another school for him as Year 10 students were continuously bullied and assaulted at the school.

"On that same Sunday he arrived home, we went to the school to get his belongings," she said.