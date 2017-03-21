Search on for missing pair

/ Front page / News

POLICE are continuing their search for a three-year-old girl and a 38-year-old man missing at sea after the boat they were in capsized.

They were with seven other people who were mostly children travelling from Waitovu Village on Ovalau Island to Makogai Island.

The boat belonged to the Ministry of Fisheries and was carrying two families from Ovalau to attend a church service that was held at Makogai Island.

Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau said he had been informed about the boating incident and was waiting for a police report before he could make any comments.

"Our officials are also investigating and I am expecting a preliminary report by today. I cannot make a statement until this preliminary report is provided hopefully by this afternoon (yesterday)," he said.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro yesterday confirmed that the search continued for the two people still missing out at sea. The seven who managed to swim ashore are currently admitted at the Levuka Hospital for observation.