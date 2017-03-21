Fiji Time: 5:18 PM on Tuesday 21 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Search on for missing pair

Mere Naleba
Tuesday, March 21, 2017

POLICE are continuing their search for a three-year-old girl and a 38-year-old man missing at sea after the boat they were in capsized.

They were with seven other people who were mostly children travelling from Waitovu Village on Ovalau Island to Makogai Island.

The boat belonged to the Ministry of Fisheries and was carrying two families from Ovalau to attend a church service that was held at Makogai Island.

Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau said he had been informed about the boating incident and was waiting for a police report before he could make any comments.

"Our officials are also investigating and I am expecting a preliminary report by today. I cannot make a statement until this preliminary report is provided hopefully by this afternoon (yesterday)," he said.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro yesterday confirmed that the search continued for the two people still missing out at sea. The seven who managed to swim ashore are currently admitted at the Levuka Hospital for observation.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65380.6348
JPY 55.721352.7213
GBP 0.39480.3868
EUR 0.45540.4434
NZD 0.70050.6675
AUD 0.63670.6117
USD 0.49170.4747

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Shock after brutal attack
  2. Man rapes wife, jailed
  3. Stars back
  4. Under-age sexual activity warning
  5. Students sent home
  6. PM clears air on former SA diplomat
  7. Opposition calls for FRA removal
  8. Concerns over explicit online pictures
  9. Affordability of healthy foods queried
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Man fails to return home after morning run Wednesday (15 Mar)
  2. Bond with love Wednesday (15 Mar)
  3. Villagers complain of 'red' sea Friday (17 Mar)
  4. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault Wednesday (15 Mar)
  5. Staff share $6m Friday (17 Mar)
  6. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  7. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants Monday (20 Mar)
  8. Border alert Thursday (16 Mar)
  9. Datt: One party from coalitions Wednesday (15 Mar)
  10. Police seize 300 plants in drug bust Wednesday (15 Mar)