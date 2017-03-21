Income drops

/ Front page / News

INCOME for coastal villagers in Macuata has dropped because of increased poaching activities.

In most poaching cases, villagers have helplessly watched as well-equipped thieves attend to their illegal work.

Last week, leaders and villagers of Nadogo district met to discuss this issue that has affected their financial wellbeing for decades.

Tui Nadogo Ratu Ilisaniti Malodali said their fish wardens were not well-equipped compared with poachers.

"We have boats, torches and life jackets but it has not helped us reach the poachers who usually do their illegal business far out at sea," he said."This is a serious problem and all our villagers depend on the sea for their income but poaching has affected our financial earnings.We need to do something now so that our future generation are not affected by what we face today and we have felt a huge financial impact."

Ratu Ilisaniti said five years ago, a family could earn between $150-$200 a week but this had now dropped to less than $100.

"Now, earning that kind of money is difficult because the best fish is being taken by poachers," he said.

Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere said poaching had been Macuata's biggest challenge. "It is an issue we have fought against and we hope that amendments to the Fisheries Act that was under consultation recently will bring positive changes," he said.

"Income being affected is a genuine situation and we hope to see some good changes."

Questions sent to the Ministry of Fisheries on equipping fish wardens and on strategies of protecting the qoliqoli remained unanswered.