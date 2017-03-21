Fiji Time: 5:19 PM on Tuesday 21 March

New tablets received

Serafina Silaitoga
Tuesday, March 21, 2017

SEVERE Tropical Cyclone Winston may have demolished schools on Taveuni but it failed to take down the learning spirits of primary school students.

This week, students of Taveuni South Primary School received tablets aimed at empowering them through learning.

The gift by Vodafone ATH Fiji Foundation was part of its internet connectivity and technology program.

Foundation executive Ambalika Devi said the gift to students was part of their strategy for knowledge and information sharing.

School head Pratosh Kumar described the gift as a blessing that would enhance his students' learning ability.

"These electronic gadgets are user friendly and will be of great benefit for teachers and students," Mr Kumar said.

"It will greatly assist in achieving the major learning outcomes of the school curriculum and will also support teachers and students to raise the school education standard.

"The assistance have been very timely after destructions caused to all computers and laptops by Cyclone Winston. These compatible devices are easy to store and handle."








