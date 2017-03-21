Council to seek State help

/ Front page / News

THE Consumer Council of Fiji will ask Government to supplement kidney dialysis treatment costs.

Council's chief executive officer Premila Kumar said this was imperative considering exorbitant costs patients had to fork out for every treatment.

Ms Kumar recently visited the Northern dialysis centre in Labasa to determine why patients pay $100 less than what is paid in Suva for dialysis treatment. "The main purpose of my visit is to see how the Northern dialysis centre operates, the kind of assistance they get from Government and why the cost of dialysis in Labasa is $150 compared to Suva's $250," she said.

"This is a big difference and that is why we have come here to talk to the dialysis committee in Labasa and know more about their system and how it works.

"In doing this, it will help us prepare the submissions to Government asking them for some assistance for our kidney patients."

Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar, when she visited Labasa recently, said Government would look into the issue.

An issue that has bothered the council is the fact that costs at the dialysis treatment centre in Labasa is much less than what is paid in Suva despite the high number of patients in the capital.

Ms Kumar said it was common sense to have low prices when the number of patients or volume usage was high.

"But Labasa has low number of kidney patients and they still pay less when there is more kidney patients in Suva and they pay more," she said.

"So we want to find out the basis of such costs before we make submissions for the next budget."