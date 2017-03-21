FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

A GENTLEMAN was out for an early morning drive along the sea wall when he witnessed a grab-and-run incident.

He saw a thief run away with a woman's purse.

Being a good Samaritan, he gave chase in his vehicle and cut the thief off in front of a park.

He got off the vehicle and tackled the thief to the ground and attempted to restrain him.

Beachcomber heard that while they wrestled on the ground, the thief managed to free himself and ran towards a garden.

The man gave chase but after a few metres he realised that he was clearly beaten by the thief.

Devoid of any other option, the man could only stand and yell at the thief, "Tu Vaka Dua"! which made the thief only laugh.

However, Beachcomber heard that the thief was later caught in the garden.