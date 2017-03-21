Fiji Time: 5:19 PM on Tuesday 21 March

PM clears air on former SA diplomat

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, March 21, 2017

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has clarified that no legal action could be taken by Fiji against former South African diplomat, Theo Mostert for the death of Ashneel Singh in an accident along Edinburgh Drive in Suva in October 2015.

Mr Bainimarama revealed this while responding to a question by Opposition parliamentarian, Prem Singh in Parliament yesterday.

Mr Singh asked Mr Bainimarama if there had been steps taken by Government to ensure the family of Mr Singh had been compensated by the South African Government.

Mr Bainimarama said the incident had upset him.

"It was a tragedy and I extend my most sincere condolence to the Singh family.

"Mr Mostert passed away in South Africa shortly after leaving Fiji," he said.

"While he was in Fiji and like every other diplomat serving here in our islands, he was protected by the diplomatic immunity along with every country around the world which are part of the Vienna Convention."

Mr Bainimarama told Parliament that the late diplomat's immunity provisions protected him from investigations.

The facts of the case, he said, remained unclear.

Mr Bainimarama said as much as the Government hoped the South African Government would waive its immunity for a thorough investigation to be carried out, that had not happened.








