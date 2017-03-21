Fiji Time: 5:18 PM on Tuesday 21 March

Shock after brutal attack

Tevita Vuibau
Tuesday, March 21, 2017

A COMMUNITY was left in shock yesterday after a stabbing incident in broad daylight left a woman dead.

Witnesses claim the victim, identified only as Elenoa, 24, was brutally stabbed by her alleged de facto partner at Nasilivata St in Nadera, Nasinu.

Rasha Ali, who employed the woman as a live-in nanny, claimed the suspect had shown up at her residence demanding to see the woman about the signing of will documents.

Mrs Ali claimed she cautioned her against signing the documents and had taken her baby to a back room when she heard the woman's screams.

"What I saw was he punched her, and threw her down. He then took a knife out and stabbed her, then with the knife he pushed her down into the yard and continued stabbing her," she claimed.

Fearing for her infant's safety, Mrs Ali locked herself in the house, proceeding to call the police and her husband to rush home and assist.

"He stabbed her and I think the knife broke. He threw away that knife and went to get another knife from his bag," she claimed.

Mrs Ali claimed while the suspect got the second knife, the victim staggered towards the front gate in an attempt to flee.

She claimed she saw the suspect chase the woman and stab her in the back of the head and neck, continuing his attack out on the street in plain view of neighbours.

Mrs Ali claimed a neighbour ran out to try and assist the victim,

She claimed the attacker then stopped and the suspect left in his vehicle.

"By the time we got to her she was already in shock and we called the police and the ambulance but we waited for almost 15-20 minutes and none came." Mrs Ali claimed.

Mrs Ali said her husband rushed the woman to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed that one man was in custody in relation to her death but charges would be laid after the post-mortem examination was completed.

Mrs Ali's brother Raeed Ali hailed the victim a heroine saying that even in her final minutes, she attempted to lead the suspect away from the house to ensure no harm came to the family.

"Elenoa was a very good girl, she woke up this morning and she was smiling, she never raised her voice and she was very good with kids," he said.

"She had a lot of respect for her elders.

"We just never thought that something like this could happen."

A resident preferring anonymity said the attack on the victim was like something out of a movie.

"You always hear about it on the news and on TV but you never expect to see it happen before your eyes."








