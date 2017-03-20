Poetry is part of Fiji history

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:55PM FIJI has a rich history of oral traditions and expressions passed on to each generation through poetry and it has enabled us to communicate our knowledge, culture, social values and collective memory.

Such is the unmatched power of poetry and that is why this artform is a necessary part of literature.

As part of his World Poetry Day message, the Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts, Dr. Mahendra Reddy paid homage to poetry and the poets who practice it in the country.

Poetry has been in existence since humanity and from its origination as a pure form of portraying emotions and feelings it has taken world stage in relaying drama, stories, tales, religious accounts, incidences, folklores and other forms of oral and written literature,� Dr. Reddy said.

The minister echoed the artistic importance poetry and encouraged people to read and creating their version of the art form.

�Today, I applaud the practitioners, actors, storytellers and all those anonymous voices committed to poetry, giving readings in the shadows or in the spotlights,� said Dr. Reddy.

�The Ministry of Education has always supported the work of poets in Fiji and worldwide. Fiji has had a rich history of oral traditions and expressions passed on to generations through poetry. This has not only enabled us to pass on knowledge, cultural and social values and collective memory but it has also played a crucial part in keeping our cultures and traditions alive.�