New organisation for Indian origin communities

Update: 8:47PM A FIVE member committee will spearhead the operations of the Global Organisation People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) in the country.

The organizations main focus will be to reach out to the communities around the country.

This was revealed by Founder-President GOPIO Suva, Ramesh Chand who said the main focus of the Suva (Fiji) Chapter will be to look at the ways in preserving and promoting the Indian culture and the Hindi language in the country.-

" Fiji is a multi-racial, multi -cultural and multi-lingual country. The two major races are the Fijians and the Fijians of the Indian descendant," Mr Chand said.-

Minster for Education, Mahendra Reddy said any organization which worked in the interests of serving its people and safeguarded their connectivity with their fellow group was deemed to be of great importance in this era.

"Our children need to be informed and taught of their and their country's history. This is absolutely important if we want to give them their unique identity amongst this rapidly globalizing world," Mr Reddy said.