Fiji Time: 10:20 PM on Monday 20 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

New organisation for Indian origin communities

VISHAAL KUMAR
Monday, March 20, 2017

Update: 8:47PM A FIVE member committee will spearhead the operations of the Global Organisation People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) in the country.

The organizations main focus will be to reach out to the communities around the country.

This was revealed by Founder-President GOPIO Suva, Ramesh Chand who said the main focus of the Suva (Fiji) Chapter will be to look at the ways in preserving and promoting the Indian culture and the Hindi language in the country.-

" Fiji is a multi-racial, multi -cultural and multi-lingual country. The two major races are the Fijians and the Fijians of the Indian descendant," Mr Chand said.-

Minster for Education, Mahendra Reddy said any organization which worked in the interests of serving its people and safeguarded their connectivity with their fellow group was deemed to be of great importance in this era.

"Our children need to be informed and taught of their and their country's history. This is absolutely important if we want to give them their unique identity amongst this rapidly globalizing world," Mr Reddy said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65150.6325
JPY 55.631452.6314
GBP 0.39280.3848
EUR 0.45460.4426
NZD 0.70280.6698
AUD 0.63820.6132
USD 0.49030.4733

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants
  2. Jobs and living costs
  3. Elegant and passionate
  4. Speed alone not enough
  5. Chaudhry: Defer Bill
  6. Three year old missing at sea
  7. NFP: State fails to tackle issues
  8. Uproar at the AGM
  9. School leavers top roll
  10. 'Reliance on freebies' worries freedom party

Top Stories this Week

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  2. Man fails to return home after morning run Wednesday (15 Mar)
  3. Bond with love Wednesday (15 Mar)
  4. Kolinisau not happy Tuesday (14 Mar)
  5. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault Wednesday (15 Mar)
  6. Villagers complain of 'red' sea Friday (17 Mar)
  7. Staff share $6m Friday (17 Mar)
  8. Border alert Thursday (16 Mar)
  9. Datt: One party from coalitions Wednesday (15 Mar)
  10. Police seize 300 plants in drug bust Wednesday (15 Mar)