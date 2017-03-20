Fiji Time: 10:20 PM on Monday 20 March

Council investigates dialysis costs

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Monday, March 20, 2017

Update: 8:46PM THE Consumer Council of Fiji is currently investigating the varying costs of dialysis treatment in Suva and Labasa.

Council chief executive Premila Kumar who visited Labasa as part of this motive said the difference of $100 between the two centres was a lot.

�Patients in the North pay $150 while those in Suva pay $250 for one dialysis treatment and this is a big difference,� she said.

�That is why we are collecting information and basically finding out why the different in costs so we can ask Government through our budget submission to assist.�

The Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North committee and Labasa Hospital Board have joined efforts to operate the dialysis  centre in Labasa for patients.








