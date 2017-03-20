New mobile devices for Taveuni schools

Update: 8:46PM THE gift of mobile devices or tablets to students of Taveuni would certainly provide them opportunities of learning global issues.
The students of Taveuni South Primary school received nine tablets from
the Vodafone ATH Fiji Foundation this week aimed at empowering their learning
skills.
Foundation executive Ambalika Devi said the gift to students was part
of their strategy for knowledge and information sharing.
�Extending internet access has the potential to address number of
economic and social dimensions,� she said.
School head Pratosh Kumar described the gift as a blessing that would
enhance his students� learning ability.
"These
electronic gadgets are
user friendly and will be of great
benefit for teachers
and students when it comes
to research work,
and additional learning,� he said.