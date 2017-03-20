New mobile devices for Taveuni schools

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:46PM THE gift of mobile devices or tablets to students of Taveuni would certainly provide them opportunities of learning global issues.

The students of Taveuni South Primary school received nine tablets from the Vodafone ATH Fiji Foundation this week aimed at empowering their learning skills.

Foundation executive Ambalika Devi said the gift to students was part of their strategy for knowledge and information sharing.

�Extending internet access has the potential to address number of economic and social dimensions,� she said.

School head Pratosh Kumar described the gift as a blessing that would enhance his students� learning ability.

"These electronic gadgets are user friendly and will be of great benefit for teachers and students when it comes to research work, and additional learning,� he said.