Fiji Time: 10:19 PM on Monday 20 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

New mobile devices for Taveuni schools

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Monday, March 20, 2017

Update: 8:46PM THE gift of mobile devices or tablets to students of Taveuni would certainly provide them opportunities of learning global issues.

The students of Taveuni South Primary school received nine tablets from the Vodafone ATH Fiji Foundation this week aimed at empowering their learning skills.

Foundation executive Ambalika Devi said the gift to students was part of their strategy for knowledge and information sharing.

�Extending internet access has the potential to address number of economic and social dimensions,� she said.

School head Pratosh Kumar described the gift as a blessing that would enhance his students� learning ability.

"These  electronic  gadgets  are  user  friendly  and will be of  great  benefit  for  teachers  and  students when it  comes  to  research  work,  and  additional  learning,� he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65150.6325
JPY 55.631452.6314
GBP 0.39280.3848
EUR 0.45460.4426
NZD 0.70280.6698
AUD 0.63820.6132
USD 0.49030.4733

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants
  2. Jobs and living costs
  3. Elegant and passionate
  4. Speed alone not enough
  5. Chaudhry: Defer Bill
  6. Three year old missing at sea
  7. NFP: State fails to tackle issues
  8. Uproar at the AGM
  9. School leavers top roll
  10. 'Reliance on freebies' worries freedom party

Top Stories this Week

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  2. Man fails to return home after morning run Wednesday (15 Mar)
  3. Bond with love Wednesday (15 Mar)
  4. Kolinisau not happy Tuesday (14 Mar)
  5. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault Wednesday (15 Mar)
  6. Villagers complain of 'red' sea Friday (17 Mar)
  7. Staff share $6m Friday (17 Mar)
  8. Border alert Thursday (16 Mar)
  9. Datt: One party from coalitions Wednesday (15 Mar)
  10. Police seize 300 plants in drug bust Wednesday (15 Mar)