QVS students on five day break

Update: 8:45PM SEWERAGE problems at the all-boys Tailevu based Queen Victoria School have been fixed.

This was confirmed by Ministry of Education Director Secondary Timoci Bure.

Mr Bure was responding to questions posed to the Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy from this newspaper regarding claims of raw sewerage leaking from broken pipe lines at the new school dormitory.

Concerned parents had questioned why their children were on a five day break from the boarding school.

Parents said the school faced continued sewerage problems.

However, Mr Bure said the sewerage problem had been fixed but students were sent home to collect supplies after their Tailevu Coca Cola Games Zone meet this Wednesday.