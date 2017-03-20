More value city outlets

Update: 8:42PM A LEADING chain of pre loved clothing stores is looking to open more shops nationwide as part of their expansion plans this year.
Value City, trading as Value City (SP) Ltd, will soon open new stores
in Tavua and Savusavu adding to their 12 stores around the country.
Value City managing director Vera Chute said this new investment valued
at approximately $180,000 would meet the growing demand and request from their
valuable customers.
�There is a high demand and there have been several requests for a few
years now from customers and it was just a matter of finding the suitable
premises.�
�Savusavu and Tavua has been confirmed and we are just waiting for the
buildings to be ready,� she said.
Ms Chute said these stores were likely to open come April or May while
plans are to also open a store in Taveuni with negotiations in place with their
possible landlords.
Of what started off as a small Labasa shop in the Northern Division in
1990, Value City now has branches in
Rodwell Rd Suva, Laucala Beach, Lami, Nakasi, Nausori, Sigatoka, Nadi,
Lautoka, Ba and Rakiraki.