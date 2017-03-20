More value city outlets

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:42PM A LEADING chain of pre loved clothing stores is looking to open more shops nationwide as part of their expansion plans this year.

Value City, trading as Value City (SP) Ltd, will soon open new stores in Tavua and Savusavu adding to their 12 stores around the country.

Value City managing director Vera Chute said this new investment valued at approximately $180,000 would meet the growing demand and request from their valuable customers.

"There is a high demand and there have been several requests for a few years now from customers and it was just a matter of finding the suitable premises."

�Savusavu and Tavua has been confirmed and we are just waiting for the buildings to be ready,� she said.

Ms Chute said these stores were likely to open come April or May while plans are to also open a store in Taveuni with negotiations in place with their possible landlords.

Of what started off as a small Labasa shop in the Northern Division in 1990, Value City now has branches in Rodwell Rd Suva, Laucala Beach, Lami, Nakasi, Nausori, Sigatoka, Nadi, Lautoka, Ba and Rakiraki.