USP blind project wins award

+ Enlarge this image Professor Maurizio Cirrincione, Chair IEEE Fiji Subsection, Nikhil Singh (with the invented Eye Slate) and Dr Utkal Mehta, Project Supervisor. Picture: Supplied

Update: 8:39PM THE University of the South Pacific's project on Eye Braille Slate was shortlisted as one of the top 20 projects in the world where they received a cash prize of US$500 (FJ$1030.95) as part of the award.

In 2016, USP was part of the All Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Young Engineers' Humanitarian (AIYEHUM) Challenge.

The project was developed by engineering students, Nikhil Singh and Vinaal Prakash under the supervision of Dr Utkal Mehta, Senior Lecturer at USP's School of Engineering and Physics (SEP).

The students said receiving the award money was not as significant as what they learnt and applied as part of their technological solutions for humanitarian purposes in school.

The principal objective of the AIYEHUM Challenge was to inspire young professionals to become socially responsible and be engaged in developing technological solutions which were cost effective and sustainable, improve living conditions and livelihood of people thereby making a difference in peoples' lives.

Dr. Mehta said eye slate is a low cost solution to teach Braille language to children with visual disabilities.

"What we have noticed from various special schools visited in Fiji and around, is an effective solution was needed to create the awareness and support for braille teaching at early age," he said.

"This innovation would help to reduce a gap left behind in the learning and teaching process to children with visual disabilities."