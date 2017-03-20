USP blind project wins award

Update: 8:39PM THE University of the South Pacific's project on Eye Braille Slate was shortlisted as one of the top 20 projects in the world where they received a cash prize of US$500 (FJ$1030.95) as part of the award.
In 2016, USP was part of the All Institute of Electrical and
Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Young Engineers' Humanitarian (AIYEHUM) Challenge.
The project was developed by engineering students, Nikhil Singh and
Vinaal Prakash under the supervision of Dr Utkal Mehta, Senior Lecturer at
USP's School of Engineering and Physics (SEP).
The students said receiving the award money was not as significant as
what they learnt and applied as part of their technological solutions for
humanitarian purposes in school.
The principal objective of the AIYEHUM Challenge was to inspire young
professionals to become socially responsible and be engaged in developing
technological solutions which were cost effective and sustainable, improve
living conditions and livelihood of people thereby making a difference in
peoples' lives.
Dr. Mehta said eye slate is a low cost solution to teach Braille
language to children with visual disabilities.
"What we have noticed from various special schools visited in Fiji
and around, is an effective solution was needed to create the awareness and
support for braille teaching at early age," he said.
"This innovation would help to reduce a gap left behind in the
learning and teaching process to children with visual disabilities."