Fiji Time: 10:20 PM on Monday 20 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fish app launched

VISHAAL KUMAR
Monday, March 20, 2017

Update: 8:38PM A newly released mobile device application "PacFishID" which was launched at the recent 10th Heads of Fisheries meeting is turning heads with its database.

At the moment one dataset is available: Common coastal food fishes of the Pacific Islands region .

This dataset contains approximately 320 of the most commonly targeted coastal sharks, rays and bony fishes in the Pacific Islands region. It is based on the identification guide produced by the Pacific Community (SPC) to assist fisheries officers with the identification of the common coastal food fishes encountered in catches or during market surveys.

"PacFishID" is a Microsoft application which can be downloaded from Microsoft Store online.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65150.6325
JPY 55.631452.6314
GBP 0.39280.3848
EUR 0.45460.4426
NZD 0.70280.6698
AUD 0.63820.6132
USD 0.49030.4733

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants
  2. Jobs and living costs
  3. Elegant and passionate
  4. Speed alone not enough
  5. Chaudhry: Defer Bill
  6. Three year old missing at sea
  7. NFP: State fails to tackle issues
  8. Uproar at the AGM
  9. School leavers top roll
  10. 'Reliance on freebies' worries freedom party

Top Stories this Week

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  2. Man fails to return home after morning run Wednesday (15 Mar)
  3. Bond with love Wednesday (15 Mar)
  4. Kolinisau not happy Tuesday (14 Mar)
  5. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault Wednesday (15 Mar)
  6. Villagers complain of 'red' sea Friday (17 Mar)
  7. Staff share $6m Friday (17 Mar)
  8. Border alert Thursday (16 Mar)
  9. Datt: One party from coalitions Wednesday (15 Mar)
  10. Police seize 300 plants in drug bust Wednesday (15 Mar)