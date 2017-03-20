Fish app launched

Update: 8:38PM A newly released mobile device application "PacFishID" which was launched at the recent 10th Heads of Fisheries meeting is turning heads with its database.
At the moment one dataset is available: Common coastal food fishes of
the Pacific Islands region .
This dataset contains approximately 320 of the most commonly targeted
coastal sharks, rays and bony fishes in the Pacific Islands region. It is based
on the identification guide produced by the Pacific Community (SPC) to assist
fisheries officers with the identification of the common coastal food fishes
encountered in catches or during market surveys.
"PacFishID" is a Microsoft application which can be downloaded from
Microsoft Store online.