Fish app launched

Update: 8:38PM A newly released mobile device application "PacFishID" which was launched at the recent 10th Heads of Fisheries meeting is turning heads with its database.

At the moment one dataset is available: Common coastal food fishes of the Pacific Islands region .

This dataset contains approximately 320 of the most commonly targeted coastal sharks, rays and bony fishes in the Pacific Islands region. It is based on the identification guide produced by the Pacific Community (SPC) to assist fisheries officers with the identification of the common coastal food fishes encountered in catches or during market surveys.

"PacFishID" is a Microsoft application which can be downloaded from Microsoft Store online.