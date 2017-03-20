Fiji Time: 10:20 PM on Monday 20 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

WIB increases awareness

FILIPE NAIGULEVU
Monday, March 20, 2017

Update: 8:37PM WOMEN in Business has increased its awareness in getting more women to submit award applications ahead of their annual awards event.

While FBC has already partnered with WIB as a broadcast media partner, this new partnership would bring on board FBC's six local radio stations.

The agreement was signed by WIB executive board member Jody Chang Fiji Broadcasting Corporation's director sales and marketing Vijendra Kumar at the FBC board room in Suva.

After signing the agreement, Mr Kumar said it complement WIB's awareness efforts in gauging more from around the country to apply for the awards.

Ms Chang acknowledged this and said it would also urge more women to apply or make nominations for the awards through FBC's audience.

The awards night will be held on May 20 at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva with the theme Pearls of Success.

The Fiji Times is also a print media partner for the annual event which has grown over the years impacting women in the commercial and business sector.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65150.6325
JPY 55.631452.6314
GBP 0.39280.3848
EUR 0.45460.4426
NZD 0.70280.6698
AUD 0.63820.6132
USD 0.49030.4733

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants
  2. Jobs and living costs
  3. Elegant and passionate
  4. Speed alone not enough
  5. Chaudhry: Defer Bill
  6. Three year old missing at sea
  7. NFP: State fails to tackle issues
  8. Uproar at the AGM
  9. School leavers top roll
  10. 'Reliance on freebies' worries freedom party

Top Stories this Week

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  2. Man fails to return home after morning run Wednesday (15 Mar)
  3. Bond with love Wednesday (15 Mar)
  4. Kolinisau not happy Tuesday (14 Mar)
  5. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault Wednesday (15 Mar)
  6. Villagers complain of 'red' sea Friday (17 Mar)
  7. Staff share $6m Friday (17 Mar)
  8. Border alert Thursday (16 Mar)
  9. Datt: One party from coalitions Wednesday (15 Mar)
  10. Police seize 300 plants in drug bust Wednesday (15 Mar)