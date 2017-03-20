WIB increases awareness

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Women in Business Executive board member Jody Chang (left) and Vijendra Kumar (FBC Director Sales & Marketing) after signing the partnership agreement in Suva today. Picture: FILIPE NAIGULEVU

Update: 8:37PM WOMEN in Business has increased its awareness in getting more women to submit award applications ahead of their annual awards event.

While FBC has already partnered with WIB as a broadcast media partner, this new partnership would bring on board FBC's six local radio stations.

The agreement was signed by WIB executive board member Jody Chang Fiji Broadcasting Corporation's director sales and marketing Vijendra Kumar at the FBC board room in Suva.

After signing the agreement, Mr Kumar said it complement WIB's awareness efforts in gauging more from around the country to apply for the awards.

Ms Chang acknowledged this and said it would also urge more women to apply or make nominations for the awards through FBC's audience.

The awards night will be held on May 20 at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva with the theme Pearls of Success.

The Fiji Times is also a print media partner for the annual event which has grown over the years impacting women in the commercial and business sector.