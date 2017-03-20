Do not share online

Fiji Time: 10:19 PM on Monday 20 March

LICE MOVONO
Monday, March 20, 2017

Update: 8:37PM YOUNG girls are sharing explicit pictures of themselves on social media which is ending up in the wrong hands.

The Fiji Police force says that while it is working to ensure the sexual pictures of underage Fijian girls are not being used for criminal purposes, it has also issued a warning to social media users to be cautious about what they share online.

In media statement, Police chief of intelligence and investigations, ACP Biu Matavou has pleaded with the public to be cautious �about capturing and sharing personal explicit images through social media platforms.�

ACP Matavou said the police was alerted about the fact that young girls were taking pictures of themselves and sharing it through social media.

�Parents and guardians especially are being asked to talk to their children about the seriousness of getting involved in this activity, as it will obviously cause a lot of embarrassment when it ends up in the wrong hands,� the police statement said.

The Police is advising youths who are doing this to stop.

�We cannot stop the photos from getting into the wrong hands, which is why we are urging people to stop this practice considering the worrying consequences it can have on the person involved.�

 








