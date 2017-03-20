Do not share online

Update: 8:37PM YOUNG girls are sharing explicit pictures of themselves on social media which is ending up in the wrong hands.
The Fiji Police force says that while it is working to ensure the
sexual pictures of underage Fijian girls are not being used for criminal
purposes, it has also issued a warning to social media users to be cautious
about what they share online.
In media statement, Police chief of intelligence and investigations,
ACP Biu Matavou has pleaded with the public to be cautious �about capturing and
sharing personal explicit images through social media platforms.�
ACP Matavou said the police was alerted about the fact that young girls
were taking pictures of themselves and sharing it through social media.
�Parents and guardians especially are being asked to talk to their
children about the seriousness of getting involved in this activity, as it will
obviously cause a lot of embarrassment when it ends up in the wrong hands,� the
police statement said.
The Police is advising youths who are doing this to stop.
�We cannot stop the photos from getting into the wrong hands, which is
why we are urging people to stop this practice considering the worrying
consequences it can have on the person involved.�