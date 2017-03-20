Fiji Time: 10:20 PM on Monday 20 March

Fiji on French agenda

LICE MOVONO
Monday, March 20, 2017

Update: 5:57PM FIJI was on the agenda this past week as representatives of the government of France working in the Pacific met to discuss relations with the region.

High on the list of priorities for the Fiji mission of France was support to be given to Fiji for three United Nations leadership positions it has this year; namely the UN General Assembly, the Oceans Conference and the 23rd session of the Conference of the Parties (COP23).

Ambassador of France in Fiji, His Excellency Michel Djokovic said he was excited to discuss French-Fiji relations at the meeting.

Mr Djokovic said the French presence in the Pacific was supportive of Fiji�s leadership of the two environmental conferences and he would present that at the Noumea meet.








