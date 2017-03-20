Fiji on French agenda

Update: 5:57PM FIJI was on the agenda this past week as representatives of the government of France working in the Pacific met to discuss relations with the region.
High on the list of priorities for the Fiji mission of
France was support to be given to Fiji for three United Nations leadership
positions it has this year; namely the UN General Assembly, the Oceans
Conference and the 23rd session of the Conference of the Parties
(COP23).
Ambassador of France in Fiji, His Excellency Michel Djokovic said he was excited to discuss French-Fiji relations at the meeting.
Mr Djokovic said the French presence in the Pacific was
supportive of Fiji�s leadership of the two environmental conferences and he
would present that at the Noumea meet.